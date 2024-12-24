Tom Williams: Biden Commuted Death Row Sentences to Please Woke Pope

Breitbart TV

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Rome Bureau Chief Dr. Tom Williams discussed President Joe Biden’s commutation of most federal death sentences earlier in the week.

Williams said, “[T]his is what the pope wanted. … I am virtually certain that Joe Biden did it specifically to please the pope. … He wants to go out looking like I’m the pope’s guy, I’m this good Catholic.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTubeRumbleApple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.