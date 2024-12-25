Democrat Strategist Roginsky: ‘We Have a Massive Communication Problem in this Party’

Democratic strategist Julie Roginsky said Wednesday on “MSNBC Reports” that the Democratic Party has a “massive communication problem.”

Roginsky said, “We have a massive communication problem in this party that I’ve been talking about for years. We need to have people at the forefront of communicating on behalf of the Democratic Party that know how to speak plain english and speak to people on their terms. Not speak and lecture to them but speak with them and explain in very colloquial ways what Democrats have done.”

She continued, “I think Joe Biden has had an extraordinary record in the last four years and unfortunately, the White House has done a poor job as did the campaign in explaining what the record is so people didn’t understand it. So from that perspective we need desperately to have messengers out there to speak to people in specific terms about how their lives will be improved by Democrats policies and how Donald Trump’s policies will harm them individually.”

Roginsky added, “We can’t spend any time talking about the $1.2 billion plan. We need to explain why that bridge in Buck County Pennsylvania is being built and why that bridge in the keys is being built and why roads are being paved and being brought back to Saginaw, Michigan, and other specific towns and specific counties where people understand from a very personal perspective how these policies are helping them. Until we learn how to do that effectively I’m worried for the future of our party because no matter how great the policies are, if you can’t explain them to people they’re not going to be able to hear them.”

