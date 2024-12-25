MSNBC’s Menendez: I’m Talking About Immigration Because It’s Season of ‘Giving Sanctuary’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” host Alicia Menendez stated that she’s talking about immigration enforcement “because of the season we find ourselves in, and the spirit of welcoming the refugee, finding and giving sanctuary.” And said that “what we are hearing from the incoming President of the United States” is “not a dash of kindness, not a dash of compassion, not a dash of generosity, just fear about what could happen on day one of his administration.”

After playing video of President-Elect Donald Trump vowing deportations and incoming Border Czar Tom Homan saying that he’d prefer to arrest people in county jails, but if he has to, he’ll send agents into cities, which will actually lead to more deportations of non-priority individuals and mentioning Homan’s vow to prosecute those who fail to comply with immigration enforcement, Menendez stated, “Why are we having this conversation today? We are having it because of the sound we just heard of our former president, incoming President on stage in Arizona, what we heard from Tom Homan, but also because of the season we find ourselves in, and the spirit of welcoming the refugee, finding and giving sanctuary. What does it say about this moment that, days before Christmas, that is what we are hearing from the incoming President of the United States, not a dash of kindness, not a dash of compassion, not a dash of generosity, just fear about what could happen on day one of his administration.”

Later in the segment, Menendez said that there is agreement about deporting dangerous people.

