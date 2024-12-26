CNN’s Blitzer: Biden Is ‘Seemingly Missing’

While speaking with Rep. Hillary Scholten (D-MI) on Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” host Wolf Blitzer stated that President Joe Biden appears to be “missing in action” and President-Elect Donald Trump is “expanding an aggressive to-do list in his first 100 days, while the current President is keeping a very low public profile.”

Shortly before the interview started, [relevant remarks begin around 1:15:35] Blitzer stated that “The White House transition is intensifying right now, with just 25 days until the new Trump Inauguration. The President-Elect expanding an aggressive to-do list in his first 100 days, while the current President is keeping a very low public profile.”

While speaking with Scholten, Blitzer said, “On another sensitive issue, while I have you, Congresswoman, President Biden went on vacation in Saint Croix today. He has no public events scheduled tomorrow. He has, what, just 25 days left in his presidency? Why do you think he is seemingly missing in action?”

Scholten responded by pointing to Biden’s record on confirming judges and conversations she’s had with people in President Biden’s Cabinet about their hopes for the final days of the Biden administration and stating that people are allowed to take time off over the holidays.

