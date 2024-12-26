Josh Hammer on the Transformative Power of Fatherhood

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Newsweek Senior Editor-at-Large Josh Hammer discussed fatherhood.

Hammer said, “The first time that I held my daughter there in the hospital…literal life-changing experience. That’s not hyperbole…what am I here for if not for this? … So, it’s just beautiful. It is a truly, truly formative thing, and thank God, because I’ve been blessed with so much and my wife and I are off to a great start here in Florida.”

