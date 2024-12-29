Sununu: Trump Has ‘Definitely Not’ Changed the Republican Party

Governor Chris Sununu (R-NH) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that President-elect Donald Trump had not changed the Republican Party.

Host Dana Bash said, “I want to sort of talk big picture more kind of philosophy. You did not support Donald Trump in the primary, as I mentioned. You said he didn’t represent the Republican Party. He’s old. He says crazy things. He doesn’t have a strong record. What do you think now?”

Sununu said, “Yeah, look, I mean, not my first choice and not my second or third or fourth choice within the primary process. But obviously, he won the primary. I don’t. I never take back a single thing I’ve ever said. I think, you know, in terms of moving the party forward, there were a lot of other great candidates that were out there. He won the he won the primary, he won the nomination, and he won the vote handily of the American people. He’s got to come through, right? At this point, it’s about delivering. I think this term will be fundamentally different than the first term for a variety of reasons. He’s not in his fifth year as president. He’s kind of in his ninth, if you will, especially as leader of the party and the voice of the party. And all of that centers around being that disruption. People didn’t vote for him because of his policies. They voted for him because he’s still seen as an outside influence to disrupt, to break the establishment.”

He added, “There is no Trump 2.0 coming up. I always say Trump is who he is.”

Bash asked, “Has He permanently changed your party?”

Sununu said, Oh no, definitely not.”

