CT A.G.: Since Most Households with Illegals Are Mixed Status, It’s Not Simple to Just Kick Them Out

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” Connecticut Attorney General William Tong (D) argued that because “households that have an undocumented person, 70% of those are a mixed-status family,” “it’s not so simple to just say, oh, these immigrants, we don’t like those immigrants, those undocumented immigrants. So, we’re going to cut them out.” And there isn’t “some group of immigrants that we can compartmentalize, some other group of people that aren’t part of our lives, that aren’t part of the fabric of our businesses, our workplaces, our schools, our universities, our public and private institutions.”

Tong said, “It’s not some group of immigrants that we can compartmentalize, some other group of people that aren’t part of our lives, that aren’t part of the fabric of our businesses, our workplaces, our schools, our universities, our public and private institutions. Immigrants are everywhere, right? Interwoven into every facet of American life. And it’s not so simple to just say, oh, these immigrants, we don’t like those immigrants, those undocumented immigrants. So, we’re going to cut them out.”

He continued, “70% of undocumented households, meaning households that have an undocumented person, 70% of those are a mixed-status family, right? So, you’ve got citizens, non-citizens, people who have temporary status, TPS, H-1B, and it’s — so this is utterly unworkable and will do great damage, not just to our society and American families, and our states, but to our economy.”

