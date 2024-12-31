GOP Rep. Biggs on China Treasury Hack: We’ll Have to Pause Some Diplomatic Relations if They Keep It Up

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Big Money Show,” Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) argued that the Chinese-backed hacking of the U.S. Treasury Department needs to be responded to with an economic response that hits “China and its surrogates and its proxies” and stated that “diplomatically, at some point, you’re going to have to say, we’re going to have to freeze out some of our diplomatic relations with you if you are going to continue to act like a political adversary.”

Biggs stated, “President Trump is already talking about something that China finds to be anathema, and that is tariffs. So, you have to hit China and its surrogates and its proxies with basically two or three different areas of retribution, number one is in the pocketbook, China has to feel it economically. It has its own economic struggles, now, they need to feel it more powerfully. Secondly, diplomatically, at some point, you’re going to have to say, we’re going to have to freeze out some of our diplomatic relations with you if you are going to continue to act like a political adversary. [Those are] two things that you could do right off the bat that I think the Trump administration will look at those things and pursue those.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett