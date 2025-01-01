Homan: We Expect ‘More Violence on the Border in the Beginning’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” incoming Border Czar Tom Homan predicted that there will be an increase in violence on the United States-Mexico border at the beginning of the Trump administration because cartels will react with violence to efforts to secure the border and harm their business and stated that the Trump administration expects such an uptick in violence to take place.

Homan said, “I’m not speaking for President Trump, but he’s going to take action against the criminal cartels in Mexico. The criminal cartels in Mexico kill more American people than every terrorist organization in the world.”

He added, “So, we’re shutting down the border, it’s going to put them out of business. So, I think you’re going to see more violence on the border in the beginning. But it’s something we certainly have to do. We’ve got to secure the border because it’s the biggest national security vulnerability we’ve ever seen in this country. So, I think you’re going to see more cross-border crime in the beginning. But it’s something we expect, it’s something we’re going to have to deal with, because we have to secure that border.”

