Homan: We Have to Look Harder at Insider Terror Threats, Including in Military

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” incoming Border Czar Tom Homan accused the Biden administration of neglecting insider terrorist threats and argued that the Trump administration needs to take a closer look at insider threats inside the United States government, including in the military and inside of industries that have responsibilities for American infrastructure.

Homan said, “I think the incoming administration needs to look at insider threat[s]. Insider threat analysis has been put on the back seat by this administration.”

He added, “And we’ve got two people who served in the military that committed these terrorist acts. We need to really dig down into insider threat[s] in our military, in our federal servants, whether it’s the FBI, whether it’s other agencies, whether it’s the military. Insider threat’s a big issue, especially in our industry where they have infrastructure responsibilities. We need to drill down and find out about this inspiration and what insider threat is currently in the United States government, military and United States government service, and address those right away. We’ve got to address the insider threat. We have to. We can’t let this go on any further.”

