Alex Marlow: Biden Found a Disturbing New Way to Sabotage Trump

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed some of the last-minute moves by President Joe Biden.

Marlow stated, “Biden can announce these protections for natural resources, which is going to block Trump from drilling [offshore] and we don’t know how Trump is going to undo it. He could have done this at any time. … [I]t seems like more sabotage for Trump.”

