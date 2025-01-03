CNN’s Tapper: GOP Defectors Sent Speaker Johnson a Message — ‘We Can Take You Down’

CNN anchor Jake Tapper said Friday during the network’s special coverage of the House Speaker vote that Republicans who initially did not vote for Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) did so to send a message.

Tapper said, “All right, so there we go, Congressman Mike Johnson is now officially Speaker Mike Johnson. There were two no-votes and two votes for other House Republicans. Ralph Norman voted for Tom Emmer, and Keith Self voted for Byron Donalds. Keith Self, who is about to start, I think, his sophomore term, and Norman have now officially changed their votes.”

He continued, “I have to say, and I’m sure he’s rejoicing, this was a muscle flexing of a minority of the party of the Republican Party. Nine members demonstrating to Speaker Johnson, we can take you down if we want to according to the new House rules, and we can make your life very difficult. Please pay attention to us or not, please, pay attention to us.”

He added, “I just want to put up the flag at this moment because these nine individuals made it clear to Speaker Johnson that we can take you down.”

Political analyst Kristen Soltis Anderson said, “They sent a message, and the math does not get better from here. Note that there were at least two names that were mentioned who voted today, who will likely not be part of the House of Representatives in just a couple of weeks.”

Tapper said, “Stefanik and Walz.”

Soltis Anderson said, “Because they have been nominated to important positions by Donald Trump. So, this is just the beginning. If this is supposed to be the easiest vote, it does not get easier from here.”

