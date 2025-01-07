Fetterman: We Should Talk About Greenland, Can’t ‘Freak Out Over Every Last Tweet’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) stated that while he’d never support taking Greenland by force, “it’s a responsible conversation if they were open to acquiring it” and there should be conversations about the island and “we really need to pace ourselves if we’re going to freak out over every last tweet or every last conversation or press conference.”

Fetterman stated, [relevant remarks begin around 7:25] “[T]here’s a lot of talk about Greenland, for example. And I know there [are] a lot of freakouts, and, of course, I would never support taking it by force. But I do think it’s a responsible conversation if they were open to acquiring it and — whether just buying it outright. If anyone think[s] that’s bonkers, it’s like, well, remember the Louisiana Purchase? I think Alaska was [a pretty] great deal, too. $50 million, I think it was, … it was referred to as Seward’s folly, and now that [is] Alaska now. So, [I’m], open to having all kinds of conversations as well.”

He added, “I don’t think we — it’s not helpful to freak out. But some things might work out. Some may not. But that’s part of an ongoing dialogue. But he hasn’t even take[n] office…we really need to pace ourselves if we’re going to freak out over every last tweet or every last conversation or press conference.”

