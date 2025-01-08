Dem Rep. Goldman on Laken Riley Act: GOP Trying to Convince People Illegal Immigrants Are Why Crime Is Going Up

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) defended voting against the Laken Riley Act to address illegal immigrants accused of certain crimes and said that while there is a crime problem in the United States, “they will try to convince everybody that it is the undocumented immigrants’ fault that crime is going up.”

Goldman stated, [relevant remarks begin around 39:05] “I think, politically, this is a difficult issue right now, because we do have a problem with crime. It is misdirected, though, to say — and this is part of Donald Trump’s absurdity and ridiculousness by claiming that immigration was the cause of the New Orleans terrorist attack. That guy was a U.S. citizen, born here, served in the Army, it has nothing to do with illegal immigration. But yet, they will try to convince everybody that it is the undocumented immigrants’ fault that crime is going up.”

He also stated that “the political calculus is different for a lot of different people. And, ultimately, the message is, Are you — that some people feel is, Are you going to be tough on immigrants or not?” And that he would support deporting those convicted of crimes under the act or who admit to those crimes.

