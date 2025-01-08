Dem Rep. Goldman: Trump Cited Due Process, But Wants to Deport Illegal Immigrants Accused of Further Crimes

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) defended voting against the Laken Riley Act by stating that “it is ironic to me that Donald Trump, who held on so tightly to that presumption of innocence, who talks so much about due process, who says innocent until proven guilty, is now going to turn around and support the exact opposite,” by deporting illegal immigrants who have been alleged of committing additional crimes on top of already being in the country illegally.

Goldman stated, [relevant remarks begin around 39:05] “This is a fundamental due process issue. This bill allows for the deportation and removal of undocumented immigrants who have simply been charged, alleged, to have committed deportable crimes.”

He continued, “And it is ironic to me that Donald Trump, who held on so tightly to that presumption of innocence, who talks so much about due process, who says innocent until proven guilty, is now going to turn around and support the exact opposite, which is to deport people simply accused of crimes, who have neither admitted it nor have been convicted of it. That is not how our system of due process works. That’s not how the rule of law works in this country. And that’s why I voted against it. I support a conviction for those crimes to warrant deportation or an admission of the criminal conduct. But we do not assume the truth of and the validity of any allegation that someone throws.”

