Dem Rep. Sherman: ‘Political’ to Blame L.A. Fire Budget Cuts for Impacts of Fire

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) stated that the cuts to the Los Angeles Fire Department’s budget will likely be reversed “and should be. And they were perhaps ill-advised, but they’re not a reason why the Palisades have suffered this. This was money to train people in 2025.” “And if, for political reasons, you can explain that that somehow affects firefighting on the ground now…I don’t know how you would do that.”

Sherman said, “Well, the budget cuts relate to money that’s going to be spent in 2025 and were chiefly for training. And I’m pleased to have gotten the federal government to give us a new site that we’re going to use for firefighter training in my district. I would expect that there will be appropriations at the L.A. city level for our firefighters that go beyond what they’ve done so far. Looking back, it’d be, — obviously, you can say we should have done — these cuts, I think, will be reversed and should be. And they were perhaps ill-advised, but they’re not a reason why the Palisades have suffered this. This was money to train people in 2025. And if, for political reasons, you can explain that that somehow affects firefighting on the ground now then you’re — I don’t know how you would do that.”

