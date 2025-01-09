Tuberville: Trump ‘Needs to Lay the Law Down’ — ’77 Million People Gave Him a Mandate to Change This Country’

During an interview with Mobile, AL radio’s FM Talk 106.5 on Wednesday, Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) urged President-elect Donald Trump to take an aggressive approach to fulfilling his “mandate to change the country.”

According to Alabama’s senior U.S. Senator, the effort will still come with some resistance from Democrats and the so-called Deep State.

“He’s got control of Mike Johnson, which he should have,” he explained. “Hopefully, he’s got control of John Thune, the new leader of the Senate. But he needs to lay the law down, and I’ve told him that. It’s time to, you know, let all of these know-it-alls up here understand that 77 million people gave him a mandate to change this country, to back the way it was, and get us back on the right track again because the biggest con in your and my history was Joe Biden is sharp as a tack. He knows what he’s doing. Let me tell you, and I’ve told you this. I’ve told your listeners, the guy doesn’t know what day it is. And that was from day one. And so, we have been a ship without a sail.”

“And as you just mentioned, a week from this coming Monday, this country is going to have a new leader,” Tuberville continued. “And hopefully, he has a lot of people up here that’s going to be on his side to get this agenda done because we’re not going to have long to do it. And I’m telling you right now, the Democrats and the Deep State are going to slow play everything that he does, play four-cornered basketball, knowing that they’ve only got four years of it. But I’m going to tell you what, he is going to get a mess of them like they’ve never had before because he will call them out. And hopefully, we have most of the people up here get on his side and help him get this agenda through.”

