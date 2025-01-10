Gingrich on CA Fires: ‘We’ll Never See a Clearer Example of the Total Incompetence and Destructiveness of Left-Wing Gov’t’

Thursday on FNC’s “Hannity,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich pointed to the local and state government incompetence in responding to the wildfires plaguing Southern California.

Gingrich called the response an example of “total incompetence and destructive of left-wing government.”

“Look, I think we need a totally new model,” he said. “I think the federal government should basically impound all the money that was going to give California and all the money that it was going to give Los Angeles, translate that into to help for the people not the governments, but take all that money so that, in fact, we’re taking all the money California wanted from the rest of the country and all the money Los Angeles wanted from the rest of the country converting it into help for the people who have been hurt — hurt precisely because the politicians in California range between radically stupid and corrupt and are controlled by the unions and the bureaucrats.”

Gingrich added, “I think this is a pretty straightforward situation. We’ll never see a clearer example of the total incompetence and destructiveness of leftwing government than we are seeing in the fires in Los Angeles tonight.”

