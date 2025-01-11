Alex Marlow: The L.A. Wildfires Need to be ‘the Abu Ghraib of the Climate Change Movement’

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow said that if officials in California believed their own rhetoric on climate change, they would have been better prepared for the recent fires.

Marlow said, “This needs to be the Abu Ghraib of the climate change movement. … [T]here were no firebreaks, there wasn’t enough brush cleared out, there was no water conservation done, there was nothing done to make sure the hydrants were working. … All of this should have been mitigated against if you really took climate change seriously.”

