Moskowitz: Ability and Capability of Disaster Response Seems to Have Gotten Worse

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL), who also served as Florida’s Director of Emergency Management, stated that “We’ve spent a lot of time on FEMA being a grant agency and all these state and county response departments. We’re going to have to invest into emergency management and response” in order to reduce the amount of damage from disasters and argued that the ability and capability to respond to disasters “seems to have gotten at a lower threshold than in previous times.”

Moskowitz said, “[W]e’re seeing disasters in areas that we haven’t seen before and we’re seeing these disasters much larger in scale. We have to figure out, also, how to improve response. We’ve spent a lot of time on FEMA being a grant agency and all these state and county response departments. We’re going to have to invest into emergency management and response. Because response is not only where we save lives, response is also where we keep the dollar amount of damage low.”

He added, “And I can tell you, if you look at a couple of these disasters, our response ability and capability seems to have gotten at a lower threshold than in previous times.”

