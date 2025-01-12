Jake Sullivan: After Biden Our Alliances Are Stronger, Our Enemies Are Weaker

National Security adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that after President Joe Biden’s administration, “our alliances” were stronger and adversaries and competitors were “weaker across the board.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “As we come to the waning days of the Biden administration, where across the globe, could you point and say the united states is safer because of what we did here?”

Sullivan said, “Well, I’d start by saying our alliances are stronger than we found them four years ago. They’re stronger than they’ve been in decades. NATO is more powerful, purposeful and bigger. Our alliances in the Asia-Pacific are at all time highs, and our adversaries and competitors are weaker across the board. Russia is weaker. Iran is weaker, China is weaker and all the while we kept America out of war.”

He added, “So I think the American people are safer and the country is better off than we were four years ago. And we’re handing all that off to the next team, as well as having the engines of American power humming our economy, our technology, our defense industrial base, our supply chains. So the United States is in a stronger, more secure position, and our competitors and adversaries are weaker and under pressure. I think that’s the main hand-off that we will make to the incoming team.”

