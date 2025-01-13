MSNBC’s Reid: ‘Billionaire Right’ Is Trying to Take California with Lies, and Deceit and by Fire

Monday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” host Joy Reid said the “billionaire right” is trying to take California “with lies and deceit and by fire.”

Reid said, “The worst part, other than the fires themselves, has been the lies. Though if there is one thing the billionaire right is they are consistent. They want California, America’s biggest state economy. Because if they can take California and retrofit it with their ugly right-wing policies, the way they’ve ruined Florida and Texas and every other red state where poverty rates are high, and education is warped, and nonwhite immigrants, pregnant women, victimized girls, and LGBTQ folks live in fear. Then, the fight for permanent control of America is basically over. They can drill and frack California until the fires this past week pale in comparison. They can rip out all the forests and hand over the land to developers, Florida style.”

She added, “They can drive out the brown people and the black and Asian people, or just sink them into the same apartheid they’ve created in Texas, and they will control enough electoral votes if they control California to never have to worry about another presidential election. The billionaire right knows that they cannot take California home to Hollywood, San Francisco and Kendrick Lamar by culture. So they’re looking to try to take it with lies and deceit and by fire.”

