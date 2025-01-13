MSNBC’s Wallace Dramatically Reads Breitbart Exclusive

Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” host Nicolle Wallace read a Breitbart News exclusive interview with incoming National Security Adviser Mike Waltz.

Wallace said, “Let me read some comments from the interview with the incoming National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz with Breitbart. This is from Breitbart’s reporting, ‘Incoming National Security advisor Mike Waltz told Breitbart News that every intelligence official from the various departments and agencies across the federal government, currently detailed to the National Security Council, the NSC at the White House under outgoing President Joe Biden, will be expected to vacate the premises by 12:01 p.m. Eastern on Inauguration Day. Waltz said, quote, ‘Our folks know who we want out in the agencies, we’re putting those requests in and in terms of the detailees, they’re all going to go back.'”

She added, “Waltz said it was specifically to get at whistleblowers like Alexander Vindman, quote, ‘One of the major problems Trump faced in his first term came from inside the NSC with some of these detailees. As the person who spearheaded the first impeachment of Trump, Alexander Vindman, was one such person.’ This is sort of a pre -purge. And as you point out, it’s unparalleled in modern transitions. What is also unparalleled is this extraordinary threat environment.”

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo