Behar: ‘People Don’t Seem to Be Taking Climate Change Seriously’ — Like ‘Slow Death’

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” Joy Behar told her co-hosts that she is concerned because “people don’t seem to be taking climate change seriously” during a discussion on the California wildfires.

Behar said, “What I’ve been thinking all weekend is people don’t seem to be taking climate change seriously. They can blame Newsom. I mean, Trump is calling him names already. You know, it’s so low-level behavior. But the truth of the matter is that the climate is changing, and the Republican Party keeps rolling back anything that will help the situation. And to me, that is an egregious assault on Mother Nature. You know, there used to be an ad that’s not nice to fool with Mother Nature. They should start running that again.”

She added, “At the awards show if, everybody who got up and received an award would make a statement about the climate. If missiles were coming into the country, we would all be up in arms. this is like a slow death and you’ll see more fires and mudslides and hurricanes and everything else. This is the existential threat we’re dealing with in this country and the world and nobody seems seems to pay attention to it.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN