MSNBC’s Jolly: ‘Tens of Millions of Americans’ Will Say ‘Trump Is Not My President’ on Inauguration Day

On Tuesday, on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” network contributor former Republican Rep. David Jolly said on Inauguration day that “tens of millions of Americas” will say “that Donald Trump’s not my president.”

Jolly said, “I think the bigger picture for a lot of Americans over the next four years, you can bring in the Jack Smith report into this as well, we now know Donald Trump laid the predicate of the big lie. He invited people to D.C. He sent them to the Capitol. He’s guilty in the minds of millions of Americans. His cabinet picks will be unqualified. Donald Trump will be a danger to national security. The inauguration is next week and as we see Democratic senators try to push back, I don’t think what we saw among Democratic activists in November was defeat, I think it’s just fatigue. I think you’re going to see some hard wrestling with this question or the statement that Donald Trump’s not my president. I know that conjures up some hard patriotic questions.”

He added, “What I mean by that is Donald Trump is somebody who broke his oath to us. Why should he expect our oath to be given to him when we have seen his willingness to break the Constitution, to try to conspire to defraud the American people, to cheat and to pervert the American spirit and American ideals? We’re seeing this in the Jack Smith report today in writing. We’re seeing this in the United States Senate today. There will be millions, tens of millions of Americans next week on Inauguration Day that sat that’s not my president. I think that’s a hard conversation to have but an important one for the next four years.”

Jolly added, “This notion of Donald Trump not being your president, eight years ago sounded unpatriotic but I don’t think sounds unpatriotic next week for a lot of people.”

