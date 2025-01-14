Whoopi Goldberg: ‘Beyond Shameful’ GOP Threatening to Withhold Aid for CA Fires

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts that Republicans like Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) saying there could be strings attached to aid for the California wildfires was “beyond shameful.”

Goldberg said, “As wildfires continue to devastate Los Angeles, burning homes and costing billions in damages, some are calling for award shows like The Oscars to be postponed or canceled while others want them turned into telethons to raise funds for the victims. Right now, The Oscars aren’t until March. What I’m concerned about is this: Republicans like Mike Johnson threatening to put conditions on the aid to L.A.”

She continued, “You know, this is the thing: a burnt house doesn’t care who you voted for. When you’ve lost everything, that’s not what is on your mind, OK? And for you to threaten and forget all the people you think live out there with all the money, it’s all the folks who work in the banks, who do hair, who write the tickets that need to be, all those people, they also lost their homes. So you’re basically saying you want to attach strings to that. I hope the state of California says, listen, if this is how you’re going to deal with our money because, again, Mike Johnson and all of you nice Republicans, none of this is coming out of your pocket. This is money we have paid collectively to make sure that when things like this happen, we have what we need.”

Goldberg added, “Sometimes things like this happen, and it’s out of control in ways that we never thought with the winds and the kinds of shifts. My family is waiting because we don’t know which way the wind is going to go, so they may have a house or they may not. But for you to act like you’re giving this money out of your pocket is beyond shameful. It’s beyond shameful. And I hope, and this is terrible, but I hope the state of California says you want to withhold money from us, we’re not going to give you any more federal money, and you know what will happen to small states who California covers because there’s so much money coming out of there? You don’t want to play this game. This is not a good game for the country. What is wrong with y’all?”

