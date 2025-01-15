Alex Marlow: Here’s the Proof L.A. Mayor Karen Bass Could Have Prevented the Fires

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the California fires.

Marlow said, “I’m hearing that the origins really were those New Year’s Eve, those embers that had been put out, smoldering fires from New Year’s Eve fireworks in the hills, no one put it out and because no one put it out, we were, of course, at risk.” And that when the winds picked up, firefighters weren’t pre-deployed.

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo