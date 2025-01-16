Biden: I First Raised Ceasefire When Israel Hit Hospital Where Hamas Was Hiding

Ian Hanchett

During an interview with MSNBC aired on Thursday’s broadcast of “The Last Word,” President Joe Biden said that the first time he raised the prospect of a ceasefire to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “was probably when he moved really hard on the Philadelphi line and took out a hospital. Now, it’s true that Sinwar and those guys were hiding beneath the hospital.”

Host Lawrence O’Donnell asked, [relevant exchange begins around 38:45] “When was the first time you said the [word] ‘ceasefire’ to Prime Minister Netanyahu?”

Biden responded, “The first time was probably when he moved really hard on the Philadelphi line and took out a hospital. Now, it’s true that Sinwar and those guys were hiding beneath the hospital. The thing about Hezbollah — about Hamas is they had all their facilities underneath schools, hospitals, churches. So, and to get them, you’ve got to take people out. Let me put it this way: I’ll just say it, when I went to Israel immediately after [the] attack by Hamas, eight days later or whatever it was, and I told them we were going to help. And I said, but Bibi, I said, you can’t be carpet-bombing these communities. And he said to me, well, you did it, you carpet-bombed — not his exact words — but you carpet-bombed Berlin, you dropped a nuclear weapon, you killed thousands of innocent people because you had to in order to win a war. And I said, but that’s why we came up with the U.N., new deals…on what we would do relative to civilians and military.”

