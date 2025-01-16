CNN’s Acosta Denies the Press Are ‘the Enemy of the People’

On Thursday, CNN anchor Jim Acosta on “Newsroom” opined that freedom of the press was not just important to democracy. He said, “It is democracy.”

The bloviating anchor also proclaimed the media not to be “the enemy of the people.”

Acosta said, “I want to take a moment to talk about something President Biden said during his farewell address. He warned the free press is crumbling in this country. I would add, that’s only if we the people let that happen. Journalists exist to seek the truth, to tell people’s stories, to lift up voices that may not be heard otherwise, to shine a light on injustice and to hold the powerful accountable. We are not the enemy of the people. We are the defenders of the people.”

He added, “Walter Cronkite once said, freedom of the press is not just important to democracy, it is democracy. I want to take a moment to show you something. A woman sent me this sign eight years ago. She carried it here at a March in Washington. She wrote on the back of the sign to me and the press here in DC, ‘you have our support.’ To Nora, wherever you are, right back at ya.”

