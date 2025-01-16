Greenland PM: We Want More U.S. Partnership on Minerals, Support Boosting Arctic Defense

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Greenland Prime Minister Múte Egede stated that while they don’t want to be a part of America, there are a lot of areas for cooperation, including on boosting defense in the Arctic region and greater American partnership with regards to Greenland’s minerals.

Egede said that a strong partnership between the U.S. and Greenland is crucial, but “We don’t want to be Danes. We don’t even want to be Americans. We want to be Greenlanders. But we know that we have a lot…to cooperate together with, especially with the defense and security for the last years, we also have a strong partnership between our countries. So, I believe we have a lot to cooperate with.”

He added, “We will always be a strong partner for [the] U.S. We are close neighbors. We have been cooperating in the last 80 years. And I think, in the future, they have a lot to offer to cooperate with. But we want to also be clear, we don’t want to be Americans. We don’t want to be a part of [the] U.S., but we want strong cooperation together with [the] U.S.”

Later, host Bret Baier asked, “The U.S. military has a presence on your island. There is a base there. How important is that? Would you be open to expanding that role?”

Egede responded, “It’s a really important military base, especially for all of us in the North American continent and especially for your national security, and your national security is our security. And we know…we need to be more clear with the defense in the Arctic area. So, we are open to discuss about how to defend our country, your country, all the Arctic, all the Northern American countries, and all the Western alliances.”

Egede further stated that “we are trying to boost to our close friends, especially [the] U.S. and the E.U. to have more — strong partnership with the mining industry, because we need [these] investments to [diversify] our economy so we can have the growth in Greenland. And we have a lot to offer. We have a lot to cooperate with. So, we are ready so the U.S. can come here and have some investment in our minerals.”

Egede added, “[W]e want and have the goal to have more cooperation with our strong partners, as [the] U.S. is.”

