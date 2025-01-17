Behar: 2024 Was ‘Not a Normal Election,’ Trump Is ‘Not a Normal Person’

Friday on ABC’s “The View,” Joy Behar told her co-hosts that the 2024 presidential election was “not normal” and President-elect Donald Trump was not a normal person.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “So I have no problem with Michelle Obama not going. I think it’s critical that all former presidents and vice presidents attend. I think it signals to the world that despite a very tumultuous political season that America moves forward and we’re going to have a safe and secure transfer of power despite Donald Trump in 2020 and what he did after January 6th but as spouse she served her time. I don’t think she’s obligated to be there but it was also reported that Nancy Pelosi isn’t attending. I think it’s a missed opportunity for two reasons. I think that, a, showing that the country is still going to move forward even if the person you didn’t want to win wins. Even if you have grave concerns about who they are, but also she is still a leader among Democrats, a sitting lawmaker.”

Behar said, “What bothers me is the capitulation going on everywhere. At this point, Michelle, Nancy, Kamala and Karen Pence are standing up against Trump. The men are folding like cheap suits.”

She added, “I just want to say, this is not a normal inauguration. This is not a normal person. He’s a convicted felon. Why do they go as if this is a normal inauguration? It’s not.”

Sara Haines said, “President Trump happened when the American public went out and voted.”

Behar said, “The Germans also voted just saying.”

She added, “This is not a normal election. Stop treating like it is, it’s not.”

Farah Griffin said, “It is a normal election, it was a was a safe, fair and legal election.”

Behar said, “Yeah but 75 million people I think there is 300 million people in this country.”

