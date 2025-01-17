Homan: ‘Haven’t Decided’ if We’ll Do Family Detention, Might Do It So We Can Do DNA Testing

On Thursday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Finnerty,” incoming Border Czar Tom Homan stated that the incoming Trump administration hasn’t decided if it’s going to do family detention, and “one of the reasons we’re considering doing that is so we can do DNA testing, so we can do a deep dive investigation to make sure that family’s a family and that child is not a victim of trafficking.”

Host Rob Finnerty asked, “When you have family detention, you can do things like DNA testing. Is it really a bad thing?”

Homan responded, “No, it’s not, and we haven’t decided if we’re going to do it or not. But I said it’s something that may be on the table, and why? Because exactly what you just said. Look, under the Trump administration, we did DNA testing. And in one pilot, I think it was El Paso, we found almost one-third of the families weren’t even families. These children were victims of trafficking. And look, this administration has lost over 340,000 children that were smuggled into this country, released to unvetted sponsors, and now they can’t find them. We know for a fact some of these families aren’t families. We’ve proven that. So, family residential centers are built for families. They’re not jails. … They’re built for families. And one of the reasons we’re considering doing that is so we can do DNA testing, so we can do a deep dive investigation to make sure that family’s a family and that child is not a victim of trafficking.”

