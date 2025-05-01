On the same day Sen. Adam Schiff (D) and other Democrats touted their reintroduction of an “assault weapons” ban, The Hill noted it has “virtually no chance of becoming law.”

The Hill detailed the ban’s dim prospects arise from the fact “Republicans control the White House and both chambers of Congress.” They also pointed out Schiff and his fellow Democrats pushed the ban anyway, because they “see it as an important marker in the gun control debate.”

On April 29, 2025, Breitbart News reported that Schiff paid homage to the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D) in announcing the “assault weapons” ban push. He referenced her push for the 1994 “assault weapons” ban, which expired in 2004, and claimed her ban “had a dramatic impact on mass shootings” during the ten years in which it was in place.

Breitbart News noted Schiff’s claim of a “dramatic impact” runs counter to the Department of Justice’s National Institute of Justice (NIJ) report which indicated the ban could not be credited with any reduction in crime.

On August 16, 0224, the Washington Times quoted University of Pennsylvania professor Christopher Koper, author of the NIJ report, saying, “We cannot clearly credit the ban with any of the nation’s recent drop in gun violence. And, indeed, there has been no discernible reduction in the lethality and injuriousness of gun violence.”

The NIJ report continued, “The ban’s effects on gun violence are likely to be small at best and perhaps too small for reliable measurement.”

