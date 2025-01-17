MSNBC’s Sykes to Wallace: ‘We Can’t Just Keep Reciting the Same Talking Points’ During Second Trump Term

MSNBC columnist Charlie Sykes told host Nicolle Wallace on Friday on “Deadline” that “we just can’t keep reciting the same talking points” during the second Trump administration.

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “What does success look like if Republicans, to a person, are more afraid of a mean tweet from Donald Trump than someone with a record of appearing on the air and at work drunk, taking female staffers to strip clubs, an allegation of rape? What does success look like if one of the two parties is more afraid of Trump than putting that person in charge of every man and woman in the military?”

Sykes said, “Well, that is the world that we live in. And we’re seeing this on display right now. I mean, the fact that somebody like a Joni Ernst would roll over and cave in on Pete Hegseth is an indication of that.”

He added, “So, I do think that this was one of those lessons that that, you know, we all have to be better at this. We just can’t keep reciting the same talking points. We can’t use the same jargon. We can’t just simply assume that because a person is a bad character, they will be rejected. We have to make it very, very clear to the American people what this means to them, what it means to their lives and the lives of their children.”

