Maher: There’s ‘Huge’ Connection Between California’s Fire Risk, Homelessness Issue

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that there is a massive connection between California’s homelessness issue and elevated fire risk.

While speaking with former Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso, Maher stated, “I’ve heard people criticize you and say, when you ran for mayor, you didn’t talk about the fires, what you talked about was the homeless. And then I read more than half the fires here are caused by homeless. The connection is huge.”

Caruso disputed the characterization that he didn’t talk about the fires during his campaign and stated that he did talk about the homeless as well.

