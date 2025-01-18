San Diego Fire Official: EVs Will Create Additional Issues Fighting Fires

During a portion of an interview aired on Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” San Diego Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Rob Rezende stated that electric vehicles and their batteries will create additional issues in fighting the recent fires in California.

CNN National Correspondent Natasha Chen said, “Just last month, the EPA approved the state’s ambitious plan to end the sale of new gas-operated vehicles by 2035.”

She then played a clip of Rezende saying, “20, 30 years ago, when these things were not present in these fires, you didn’t have to think about that.”

Chen then said that Rezende “says the surge in batteries in homes and in EVs creates a new layer of complexity in firefighting.” Before playing a clip of him stating, “As the batteries start to burn, they actually release flammable gases like hydrogen and carbon monoxide, and then they also release their own oxygen. And so, smothering the fire doesn’t really work in these situations, putting a bunch of water on them doesn’t really work in these situations.”

Rezende also said, “So, the battery just kind of has to run its course and its chemistry needs to be consumed before it’ll stop being on fire.”

