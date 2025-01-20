Van Jones: ‘I’m Miserable, I’m Sad, I’m Frustrated’

During Sunday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Newsnight,” network contributor Van Jones expressed grief over the forthcoming Trump inauguration.

Jones said he was “miserable,” with little optimism for the country.

“I got to hope — I’m miserable. I’m sad, I’m frustrated. I’m mad at everybody,” Jones declared. “Thank you, Scott. Look, I appreciate what you’re trying to do, reminding us that we’re supposed to. Look, if you are a progressive or a Democrat right now, if you’re watching television, you’re watching it probably with some substances, because he’s going to unleash this blitzkrieg of attacks on everything we care about, immigrants, clean energy, and nothing we can do about it but watch this stuff. So, I appreciate you, but I’m miserable, I’m upset. And I know you’re going to say something, Scott, that’s going to make me even more upset.”

“No, I’m going to make you happy because, A, we’re going to, we’re going to cut your taxes, too,” CNN contributor Scott Jennings replied. “B, here’s what he’s going to do, I think, I don’t think it’s going to be a sweeping speech, I don’t think it’s going to be full of flowery language, I think it’s going to be very workmanlike, and I think the theme of the speech is going to be restoring confidence in America. And that means two things, I think, to the people that voted for Trump, number one, restoring confidence that the government is actually listening to and responsive to the problems of the American people, and number two, restoring confidence in America on the world stage.”

“I think he is going to go through chapter and verse what he believes the problems in America are and what he personally, as president, can do immediately to fix those problems,” he added. “So, I’m not looking for rhetorical flourishes. I am looking for action and I think he’s going to deliver.”

“You’re confident that he’s going to give this confident speech, but why are you so confident?” Jones said. “You get the inside scoop or are you just praying?”

“I mean, I know things,” Jennings responded.

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor