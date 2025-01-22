Schiff: Trump ‘Doesn’t Give a Rat’s Ass About Law Enforcement’

Senator Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” that President Donald Trump didn’t “give a rat’s ass about law enforcement.”

Schiff said, “These people he just pardoned were beating police officers within an inch of their life. They were bear-spraying them. They were gouging them. They were hitting them with baseball bats and hockey sticks. These are the people Donald Trump just pardoned. So, one thing is abundantly clear. He doesn’t give a rat’s about law enforcement. That much is clear.”

He continued, “But then finally, in giving these violent offenders these pardons, he is essentially telling people who would commit violence on his behalf that he has their back, that he will pardon them if they commit violence in the service of Donald Trump.”

Schiff added, “You would be hard-pressed to find a country that has gone from a democracy to a dictatorship without finding this step of essentially pardoning people who commit violence on behalf of the would-be dictator. It doesn’t mean that we’re gonna become a dictatorship. But it does mean that we have taken one tragic step in that direction.”

