Homan: ICE Officials Hitting Sanctuary Cities ‘Right Now’

Border czar Tom Homan said Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “The Will Cain Show” that deportation operations have begun in sanctuary cities.

Cain said, “But, on the other hand, Tom, in order to enforce this bill or any other ICE or Border Patrol measures, you’re going to have to deal with sanctuary cities, cities like Chicago. What are you going to do with sanctuary cities?”

Homan said, “Well, President Trump’s going to take action on them and like he did the last administration, we got to remove federal funding from them. Why are we giving them SCAT funding and other law enforcement funding when we’re not performing the law enforcement duties with ICE? It’s about public safety. And you’re right, Lakin Riley’s killer, he was arrested in New York on a child endangerment charge. If New York City was not a sanctuary city, ICE would have took me into custody, he would have been gone. So what I’m going to do is, thanks for the city’s well present, I’ll let President Trump take action on him through the Department of Justice, but we’re going to go to sanctuary cities.”

He added, “We’re at sanctuary city jails right now, but what sanctuary cities, sanctuary city jurisdictions are causing is an officer safety crisis, right? And instead of, instead of ICE officers arresting the bad guy in the safety and security of a jail, where we know he don’t have weapons, now these sanctuary cities release that public safety threat back in the community, which again is a public safety threat because you’re putting the bad guy back in the community. So the public’s at greater risk of crime, my agents are at greater risk of harm, and the alien’s at greater risk. Arresting an alien in a jail is safe. Everything’s controlled. But anything can happen on the street, so it’s even safer for the alien to be put in custody of ICE in a jail. Sanctuary cities make it less efficient and more dangerous, but it’s not going to stop us. We’re hitting every sanctuary city right now.”

Cain said, “Right now, you’re hitting cities like Chicago?

Homan said, “Right now.”

