Dem Rep. Bera on FEMA: Locals Are Better, ‘Has to Be a Better Mechanism’ for Disaster Relief

On Friday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA) reacted to proposals to eliminate FEMA by stating that he backs the idea “that emergencies are best handled at the local level, state level because they know the communities the best,” although some federal help will be needed for big disasters, and “there has to be a better mechanism” for getting resources to local governments quicker.

Host Blake Burman asked, “What about that idea, Congressman, taking a look at FEMA and saying, maybe we…get rid of it, potentially?”

Bera answered, “So, on the basic premise that emergencies are best handled at the local level, state level because they know the communities the best, that I can get behind 100%. Obviously, we’ll need some federal help with big disasters, North Carolina will need that help. How do you get those resources more quickly to the governors, to the counties, and local governors — governments? I’m open to that conversation. We should figure this out. Because we’re also seeing bigger disasters. You saw the flooding and the hurricanes in North Carolina, you’re seeing freezing cold in Texas and Louisiana, and, obviously, the worst disaster we’ve ever seen here in California. So, there has to be a better mechanism. And then how do we build back in a better way that’s more resilient, what does that look like? So, I think we should talk about all of that.”

