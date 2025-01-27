Eddie Glaude: ‘Homan Is Engaged in Cosplay — Wants to Be Bull Connor’

Princeton professor Eddie Glaude Jr. said Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that President Donald Trump’s border czar Tom Homan was cosplaying Bull Connor.

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “They’re going to have to own. the idea that they have created a generation of kids who may have been born here, but who are afraid to go to school, who may be afraid to leave their parents. They may be afraid that every time they go to school, it’s the last time they see their mom or dad. Families that are in hiding on this harrowing anniversary of Holocaust anniversary does have a really eerie echo to something.”

Glaude said, “Right. I mean, Tom Homan is engaged in cosplay, he wants to be Bull Connor for our current days. Is that right? And, you know, there’s a sense in which this moral question that has animated our politics looms large. And the question that I keep asking myself is, what is the Trump Administration asking each of us to consent to? Right? So, as we delve into this question, and there are those, like you said, the majority of the American people want to get rid of violent criminals who are here illegally. But what are we conceding? What are we consenting to when we say that they can do this to children? When we say that they can attack a 150-year precedent? What are we allowing?”

He added, “And so, the question becomes, what does that mean what are the implications for how we understand ourselves in relation to this moment? So, it’s not only a political question, it’s a deeply, deeply moral question. It seems to me that we are running into this occasion, or this situation, where callous hearts seem to rule at every every point in our country.”

