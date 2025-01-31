Sharpton: Trump Is Not Capable of ‘Human Feeling’

MSNBC host Al Sharpton claimed Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that President Donald Trump was not capable of “human feeling.”

Co-host Jonathan Lemire said, “Let’s let’s get your thoughts here about what we heard from President Trump yesterday, blaming with no evidence whatsoever, acknowledging he had no evidence, blaming hiring practices centered around DEI, centered around diversity for what happened the other night.”

Sharpton said, “Well, clearly, the president has a racial obsession. He’s using whatever race baiting he can to get elected and maintain. but you would think when we’re seeing 67 people that have been killed by an. accident and that their families are dealing with the shock of that that he would try and appeal for all of us to one, mourn the families and give the families our grievances and condolences and prayers and bring us all together because any of us could have been on that flight.”

He added, “All of us fly back and forth to Washington a lot. Rather than do that, he does three minutes of let’s pause in silence and then let’s blame the blacks. Let’s blame the disabled. I mean, this kind of venom is beyond someone that I think is capable of having some kind of human feeling.”

