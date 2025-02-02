Transportation Sec. Duffy: Biden Focused on Social Justice Not Safety

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the Biden administration focused on social justice, not safety.

Host Jake Tapper said, “So you just alluded to DEI, the diversity, equity and inclusion processes of trying to expand people in the workforce. Is there any specific evidence that backs up Donald Trump’s claims? President Trump’s claims that DEI or FAA hiring practices are responsible in any way for this tragedy at Reagan National?”

Duffy said, “I think the better question is, am I going to guarantee the American people that only the best and the brightest serve in this incredibly important body of the Department of Transportation that they’re driven by safety and die doesn’t matter. So I do know that in the last administration, they were focused on not safety, but they were focused on changing the name from cockpit to flight deck or notice to airmen, they want to change it to notice to air mission. They focused on EVs and sustainability and racist roads, things that don’t matter in regard to safety. Our mission since the start has been safety, and they’ve lost that mission. And we see when you don’t focus on safety, and you focus on social justice or the environment, bad things happen.”

