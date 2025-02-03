Alex Marlow: Widely Overrated Beyoncé’s Country Album Award Is Proof the ‘Hyper-Corporatized’ Grammys Are Rigged

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about the Grammys.

Marlow stated, “I have not heard her country album. But I will tell you Beyoncé is wildly overrated…and then you see Beyoncé has now got the most Grammys of all time and she’s got the best country album of the year, you guys think that maybe our elites are rigging things? … [W]e are in a hyper-corporatized moment.”

