MSNBC’s Psaki: Trump Is Conducting ‘Hostile Takeover of the U.S. Government’

MSNBC host Jen Psaki said Monday on “Inside” that the Trump administration was orchestrating a “hostile takeover of the U.S. government.”

Psaki said, “Okay so we all have our coping mechanisms for this moment or we’re developing them at least. And I’ve kind of settled into wanting to know more about what’s happening and most importantly, what can be done to stop it.”

She continued, “I invite you to join me in this, because the more our eyes are wide open, and the more we stop ourselves from looking away and just talking about just how terrible it is, the better we understand what the levers of power are that can push back on illegal and unconstitutional actions of the Trump administration. The more we know, I mean, the more we’re prepared to call it out and call on people in power or people aspiring to be in power to do more, to push harder, to be more creative. Because what’s happening right now is a hostile takeover of the US government.”

She added, “There’s no other way to describe it. It’s happening. Clearly across our justice system, where just a few hours ago, a deadline passed for FBI employees to fill out a questionnaire detailing their involvement in January 6th cases. In other words, they were asked to fill out basically a loyalty test. That comes after an unprecedented purge of the FBI on Friday night when the Trump Administration forced out top FBI career officials, multiple FBI field office leaders and a number of DOJ prosecutors who worked on January 6th cases.”

