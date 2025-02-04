Alex Marlow: Cynthia Nixon Accidentally Exposes the Unspoken Truth About ‘Trans Kids’

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about a speech by Cynthia Nixon about trans issues.

Marlow stated, “Okay, so she’s a mother of a proud trans…and then she’s got [a] trans nephew, or niece…it’s hard to keep up, and all their friends are trans. So, do you think they all just happen to be born in the same Manhattan enclave and just all, the one-in-a-million chance that they were born the wrong gender, they all just happened to live right in the same place at the same time? Or do you think this is a contagion? Do you think that they were groomed on TikTok and groomed on the social media platforms, on YouTube…by each other, and groomed by Hollywood predators like Cynthia Nixon?”

He further stated, after Nixon mentioned that her life is filled with “especially young” trans people, “If this is science, it should be the same, generation to generation, roughly…but the fact that we’ve seen this surge is what shows you it’s a cultural phenomenon and not a scientific phenomenon.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo