Moskowitz: Rebuilding Gaza Shouldn’t Happen Until Hostages Are Out, Hamas Is Cut Out, Iran Denuclearizes 

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) stated that any Gaza reconstruction deal shouldn’t be dealt with until all the hostages are released, Hamas is guaranteed not to be part of any governance and Iran has gotten rid of its nuclear program.

Moskowitz said, “I don’t think the United States has responsibility to pay for it, but I do think we should be at the table with other nations in the area. Obviously, there are people like the Saudis and UAE who have talked about funding reconstruction of Gaza. But I don’t think that’s going to fall on the United States. But I do think the United States should be the one to broker the deal, and I think we should do that through the Abraham Accords and looking to expand the Abraham Accords, obviously, by bringing Saudi Arabia into the fold. But I think that, until we get the remainder of the hostages out and until we get some sort of agreement that Hamas is not going to be a part of any future deal over there, that this is putting the cart before the horse.”

He added, “I don’t think we should be talking about a future for Gaza or what should happen to the Palestinian people until we also talk about Iran getting rid of their nuclear program. I think the future of the Middle East, if we want to have a place for the Palestinians where they can live in peace and security and prosperity, like the president talks about, I think it also needs to include Iran not having a nuclear weapon.”

