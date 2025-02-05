Bernie Sanders: ‘What Musk Is Doing Is Illegal and Unconstitutional’

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said Wednesday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360°” that Elon Musk’s actions as a special Government employee have been illegal and unconstitutional.

Sanders said, “When you see three of the richest people in this country, the three richest standing behind the president when he gets inaugurated, when you see Elon Musk, who contributed over $200 million to 70 to get Trump elected and then becomes in many ways the most important appointee of the Trump administration and when you see, since Trump’s inauguration, Elon Musk becoming $150 billion richer in two and a half weeks, $150 billion richer, you tell me whether or not we are living in an oligarchy? And I think the function of government under Trump under Elon Musk will not be to serve ordinary people, but to make the richest people in this country even richer.”

He added, “What Musk is doing is illegal and unconstitutional. You cannot go into an agency like USAID and essentially fire everybody and get rid of that agency. You cannot do that. That is an agency that was created by Congress. They want to get rid of USAID, fine come to the Congress, make your case. You can’t do it unilaterally. You cannot withhold U.S. funds that were appropriated for Medicaid for community health centers, for Head Start. You cannot put a freeze on that. That money was appropriated by the Congress. And as I hope every fourth grader in America knows, Congress holds the purse strings.”

