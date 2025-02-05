Dem Sen.: ‘If We’re Not Going to Have Oil in the United States,’ Better to Buy Canada’s than Others Who Supply Our Oil

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Chris Jansing Reports,” Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) discussed President Donald Trump’s tariff threat on Canada and stated that “if you’re looking at getting oil, if we’re not going to have oil in the United States, if I’m going to buy from another country, it’s a lot better buying from Canada, our closest friend and ally, than other countries that provide oil to our country.”

Peters said, “[T]he other thing to remember about Canada is, if you take energy out, we actually have a trade surplus with Canada. We sell more to Canada than they buy from us, with the exception of oil.”

He continued, “And if you’re looking at getting oil, if we’re not going to have oil in the United States, if I’m going to buy from another country, it’s a lot better buying from Canada, our closest friend and ally, than other countries that provide oil to our country. So, this is a move by the President that makes no sense whatsoever. And it harms what is a great relationship with our neighbor and friend, Canada.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett