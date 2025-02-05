Waltz: Trump Gaza Proposal Isn’t End of Two-State Solution

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CBS Mornings,” White House National Security Adviser Mike Waltz stated that President Donald Trump’s Gaza proposal isn’t the end of the idea of a two-state solution and “You have the Palestinian Authority. You have the West Bank. And when he was asked directly who was going to live there in the future, he said the Palestinians and perhaps many others.”

Co-host Tony Dokoupil asked, “I just want to clarify, is it the end of the two-state policy, and is it a denial for the future, by this government, of the wish, the dream of Palestinian nationhood?”

Waltz responded, “I don’t think — I certainly didn’t hear the President say it was the end of the two-state solution. You have the Palestinian Authority. You have the West Bank. And when he was asked directly who was going to live there in the future, he said the Palestinians and perhaps many others. Those are the conversations that we’re having. The President has talked to President Sisi of Egypt. He’s talked to Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. He has spoken, of course, to King Abdullah, who’s coming here next week. We have Prime Minister Netanyahu here now. So, the President is engaging with our key allies in the region and asking for their input, asking for their ideas, and is personally engaged on this issue.”

